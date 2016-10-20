Ivanka Trump says father will respect vote results

NEW YORK: Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump said Wednesday that the Republican presidential candidate would accept the results of the Nov 8 election.

Trump, 70, has been warning ominously that the vote is "rigged", particularly since his support has slid for the past 10 days after a series of charges that he sexually assaulted women.

That has fuelled fears that his supporters might rise up in some fashion should they feel the election was not won fairly.

"He'll either win or he won't win and I believe he'll accept the outcome either way," Ivanka told MSNBC in an interview.

Ultimately, "my father is in this to win it", she said in the interview in California.

But "I'm not interested in talking about alternative outcomes and of course I think my father will always do the right thing. That's the type of person he is."

Ivanka, 34, vice president of the Trump Organisation, also said she tries to keep her distance from the campaign.

"When things have happened over the course of this campaign that are uncomfortable for us as a family, oftentimes, things have been said that are mischaracterisations or interpretations that are false ... you know, a statement he will make, we'll talk about it," Trump's eldest daughter said.

"We have a very open dialogue," she stressed. He "is always ready to listen".

Despite her brothers' high-profile roles in the campaign, Ivanka said, "I don't express my views on policy, with one exception as it relates to child care and advocating for women because ... it was core to my personal and professional mission over the last decade."

She also shot down claims that she is a behind-the-scenes campaign heavyweight.

"I am not the campaign mastermind, as people love to portray and speculate," she said, "and I have been honest on that front". — AFP