Over 14,000 cases of bullying recorded in schools between 2012 and 2015

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 14,000 cases of bullying in schools have been recorded nationwide from 2012 to 2015, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said.

He said most of the cases involve physical bullying.

A total of 4,159 cases were recorded in 2012, 4,120 cases in 2013, 2,825 cases in 2014 and 2,968 cases in 2015, Mahdzir added.

"The ministry has taken various steps to ensure that cases of abuse in school will not repeat," he told Dewan Rakyat during the Minister's Question Time session.

He was responding to a supplementary question posed by Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS - Kota Baru) on the number of bullying cases brought to court.

Mahdzir however could not provide the exact figure on bullying cases involving the police and court, stating that he would provide the relevant statistics later.

MORE TO FOLLOW