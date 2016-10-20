PDC examining all aspects before construction starts on BPO Prime project

GEORGE TOWN : The Penang Development Centre Corporation (PDC) is biding its time before starting on the construction of the RM1.3 billion Business Process Outsourcing Prime (BPO Prime) project.

PDC general manager Datuk Rosli Jaafar said the plans were currently being drafted for the structure which is sited at the current PDC office in Bayan Baru near here.

"The project is big and involves a lot of money, we have to look at all aspects before commencing," he said in a press conference after attending the 19th Program Tunas Niaga (PROTUNE) Convention at USM to encourage entrepreneurship among youths.

PDC in 2015 signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Temasek and Economic Development Innovation Singapore (EDIS) for the project.

The project is aimed at providing Grade A office space for the Shared Services Outsourcing (SSO) and BPO industry.

The cumulative investments for SSO companies with Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) status in Penang for 2009 to 2014 stands at RM4.073 billion.