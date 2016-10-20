1,363 fake branded watches seized from wholesale shop

Posted on 20 October 2016 - 10:59am Last updated on 20 October 2016 - 11:04am

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) enforcement unit has seized 1,363 branded counterfeit watches in an operation.

Central Seberang Perai unit chief Abdul Madi Wahab said the fake watches were worth RM13,630 and seized at a wholesale shop about 12pm at Perai here yesterday.

"The shop has been operating since 2012 and our enforcers have recorded a statement from a 25-year-old male worker during the raid.

"We previously raided the premise several times as the shop had made the same offences," he told reporters when contacted.

Abdul Wahab added they would file a complaint to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) in order to instruct the shop to be closed.

The case is being investigated under the Trade Description Act 2011 where those convicted are liable for a maximum RM15,000 fine for each fake item seized.