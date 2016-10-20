Evacuees due to high tide phenomenon in Kedah yet to return home

SUNGAI PETANI: The 94 residents in six villages who were forced to leave their homes due to the high tide phenomenon two days ago have yet to return home and are still at four relief centres in Kota Kuala Muda.

Kuala Muda Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer Civil Defence Second Lieutenant Azahar Ahmad said they comprised 21 residents from Kampung Sungai Meriam who were being accommodated at the Sungai Meriam Village Development and Security Committee chairman's house.

He said 29 of the evacuees, who are from Kampung Masjid, Kampung Hujung Matang and Kampung Padang Salim, were at a relief centre set up at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Kuala.

The remaining 44 evacuees comprised 20 people from Kampung Paya and 24 people from Kampung Sungai Yu.

They are being given shelter at the Kampung Paya Hall and the Haji Yusof Bukit Kecil Mosque Hall, respectively, he added.

In SHAH ALAM, Selangor, there were still 167 evacuees, from 43 families, at a relief centre in Kapar.

A spokesman at the State Disaster Operations Room said the evacuees were residents of Kampung Batu 5, Kapar, Klang and were being accommodated at the Datuk Ahmad Razali Multipurpose Hall in Kapar.

Yesterday, all relief centres which were opened to accommodate evacuees due to the high tide phenomenon in Sabak Bernam, and one in Klang, were closed after the evacuees were allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, Sungai Pinang Fire and Rescue station head Zaidi Ahtan said Kampung Batu 5 was flooded again when the bund there, which was repaired yesterday, burst again early today.

He said the relevant authorities were monitoring the situation. — Bernama