You pledged, we planted

7-Eleven Malaysia marked the end of its “You Pledge We Plant; Battle Against Climate Change” campaign by carrying out a “fulfillment exercise” at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park with its campaign partner, Malaysian Nature Society.

Purpose fulfilled

In a nutshell, the online campaign, which ran from July 11 to Aug 12, 2016 on 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Facebook page, posted a series of daily uploads to educate the public on the impacts of climate change. Users were also encouraged to make a pledge and commit to reducing their carbon footprint by partaking in at least one environmental sustaining act of which 7-Eleven would then plant a tree for each pledge made.

At the closing of the campaign, 7-Eleven garnered a total of 2,070 pledges from members of the public. Ergo more conscious and aware on environmental degradation, the acts the people pledged involved water conservation, carpooling, reducing food wastage, and switching off things that use electricity after use among other areas.

Seeds planted

Speaking at the outdoor event was 7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee. "Across the country, more and more members of the public are becoming passionate about environmental conservation and are willing to make a difference of which we (7-Eleven) seek to play a role in facilitating that.”

Lee and the working team planted 200 mangrove saplings at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park. The remaining 1,800 plus saplings will be allocated for planting at other sites across the nation.

The said campaign was part of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Community Care programme which focus on three “guiding lights”, namely society, the workplace and the environment. Furthermore, the global company dedicated its 7-Eleven Day to reducing its own environmental footprint and educating its customers further about climate change.