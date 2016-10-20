MACC detains 19 district engineers, seizes RM2.4 million

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday detained 19 district or divisional engineers during a one-day operation.

The MACC also seized RM2.4 million from the engineers who were detained from 27 different locations in the state.

It is learnt that officers also seized several files which they were now scrutinising.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the arrests, but declined to reveal further information.

