Maria Chin's son's car splashed with red paint

PETALING JAYA: Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah has lodged another police report after her son's car was splashed with red paint early this morning.

"At around 3am, some people splashed red paint on my son's car which was parked at my residence.

"(This act is) is so nasty and cruel to my son," she said in a Whatsapp message to theSun.

The latest incident came after Maria, her children, along with Human Rights Society (Hakam) chairperson Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Mandeep Singh, received death threats via WhatsApp.

The message included images of her three sons' MyKad and a doctored picture showing Maria as a prisoner of the Islamic State (IS).

Meanwhile, members of Bersih 2.0 are expected to go to Bukit Aman at 4pm to hand over a memorandum on all the incidents that have occurred since Bersih 5 launched its nationwide convoy.