Ahmad Zahid gives full commitment at AMMD

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gives full commitment in solving Southeast Asia's drug problem.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, arrived yesterday from a-day long visit in Johor and is attending the opening ceremony of the Fifth Meeting of the Asean Ministerial Meeting on Drug Matters (AMMD).

Singapore is hosting the two-day meeting which ends today.

The meeting, chaired by Singapore Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, brings Asean leaders together to discuss and shape the region's united response to the regional drug problem.

The meeting will mark the adoption of the 10-year Asean Work Plan on Securing Communities Against Illicit Drugs (2016-2025).

The work plan lays out a comprehensive and balanced approach for the realisation of a Drug-Free Asean.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean officially opened the Fifth Edition of the AMMD.

Before the ceremony, Ahmad Zahid made a courtesy call on Teo. — Bernama