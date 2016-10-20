MTUC supports NUJ's call

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress has supported the National Union of Journalists' call for police to arrest the leaders and masterminds of the anti-Bersih group involved with harassing journalists recently in Kuala Selangor.

MTUC secretary-general N. Gopal Kishnam said the Home Minister and police have a responsibility to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide relevant security to journalists on duty.

"Those who are guilty should be brought to justice so that such incidents do not repeat. We are well aware that journalists do not take sides with any parties, whether it is the Yellow shirts or Red Shirts. They are simply doing their job," he said in a statement yesterday.

On Tuesday, NUJ representatives lodged a police report against the Red Shirts group at the Brickfields district police station in Seri Petaling.

It was over the case of two reporters and a videographer who were recently harassed and made to delete photographs and video footage in a confrontation with Red Shirts supporters during a Bersih road convoy in Kuala Selangor.