Jagdeep seeks clarification from Federal Govt on proposed amendment to town planning act

GEORGE TOWN: Any objections by the Penang government to a proposed amendment of the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 where states are required to obtain advice from a council on major infrastructure projects will depend on what the word "advice" means.

State Housing and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh (pix) said "advice" was not something mandatory according to his definition.

He said the issue will boil down to what the word means and called upon the federal government to clarify this when the bill is debated in the current Parliamentary session.

Jagdeep said the Penang government will object if the amendment means the state has to follow the direction of the federal administration.

"The word used is 'nasihat' (advice), so I can give advice, I can listen to advice," he said when asked about the issue in a press conference today.

The Bill seeks to add a Section 20B which reportedly will compel both federal and state governments, except Sabah and Sarawak, to obtain advice on infrastructure projects from a council.

The terms "advice" and council are not explained in the Bill but "council" reportedly may refer to the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC), an instrument under the Act, and chaired by the Prime Minister.

The Bill also requires for a social impact analysis to be conducted for development proposals submitted to the council but Jagdeep noted this was already done in Penang.

Jagdeep earlier attended a meet-the-people session with Lorong Kulit flea market traders and urged the Penang Island City Council and relevant agencies to curb the activities of unlicensed traders there.