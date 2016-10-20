Najib slams opposition for predicting Malaysia would go bankrupt, cites BR1M success

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) hit out at his critics in the opposition who have been predicting that Malaysia would go bankrupt ever since he assumed the post.

Citing the Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) cash handout scheme, Najib said the initiative which is his brainchild, has helped those from the lower income group.

"The opposition has been predicting that the country would go bankrupt since I took over in 2009 but instead I introduced BR1M which has helped ease the financial burden of the public.

"The quantum has been steadily increasing since it was first introduced in 2012 and it benefits low-income earners," Najib said in a Facebook posting today.

A video in the posting also highlights Najib's successive BR1M announcements in his previous budget speeches since 2011.

Najib said BR1M payments and the eligibility criteria had been broadened so that more people can benefit from it.

"Wait for #Bajet2017 for BR1M announcement and other initiatives," he wrote.

BR1M was introduced after the government started reducing subsidies for fuel and other consumer items.

BR1M payments have been increasing in quantum from RM500 for families earning RM3,000 and below, when it was first introduced, to RM1,000 in 2016.

In 2015, a new category was introduced, allowing households with a combined income of between RM3,000 and RM4,000 to qualify for a RM750 handout and in 2016 it was increased to RM800.