Unemployed man charged with murdering carpenter

Posted on 20 October 2016 - 04:04pm Last updated on 20 October 2016 - 06:08pm

BATU PAHAT: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with the murder of a carpenter early this month.

However, no plea was recorded from K. Parthiban after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Mohd Zulhilmi Ibrahim.

Parthiban, 44, was charged with murdering Anuar Abd Shokor, 50, at Jalan Flora 3, Taman Flora here, at about 6.10am last Oct 7.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Mohd Zulhilmi set Nov 22 for mention. Deputy public prosecutor Mustaqim Sukarno prosecuted. — Bernama