Raja Di-Hilir Perak leads recipients of federal awards

Posted on 20 October 2016 - 04:05pm Last updated on 20 October 2016 - 06:13pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Di-Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris A'fifullah Shah led the list of 276 recipients of federal honours and awards 2016 at the investiture at the Istana Negara, today.

Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain was conferred the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) which carries the title "Tan Sri" from Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah in conjunction with the official birthday anniversary of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong which was celebrated last June 4.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah was also present at the investiture which lasted about two hours.

Also conferred the PSM were Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Tuanku Abdul Halim and veteran journalist who was also the former chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sulaiman.

Tuanku Abdul Halim also conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) which carries the title Datuk to Tenaga Nasional Berhad chief financial officer Datuk Fazlur-Rahman Zainuddin, UEM Group Berhad chief Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar and Sunway Construction Group non-executive director Datuk Kwan Foh Kwai.

Other recipients of the PJN were the deputy president of the Kuala Lumpur Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Datuk M Chareon Sae Tang @ Tang Whye Aun, Malaysian Shipowners Association chairman Datuk Ir Nordin Mat Yusoff and Hasil Jaya Agriculture chairman Datuk Wee Chong Yan.

Meanwhile, six individuals were conferred the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN), Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) (seven individuals) and Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) (39).

Eighty-eight people received the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) and 127 received Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN). — Bernama