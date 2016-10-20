Budget hotel charged with water theft

Posted on 20 October 2016 - 04:05pm Last updated on 20 October 2016 - 06:18pm

SEREMBAN: A budget hotel here was charged in the Sessions Court here today with making unlawful water supply connection to a public main pipe belonging to Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains).

Happy Hotel, represented by Chong Hoon Wai, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to the charge before judge N. Karageswari.

The hotel was charged with committing the offence on Jan 24, 2011 at its premises at No.35 Jalan Tuanku Hassan here.

The charge, under Section 123(1)(a) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006, which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to a year, or both, if found guilty.

The court set Nov 10 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) Mohd Helmy Razelan prosecuted, while the hotel was unrepresented. — Bernama