Public universities to increase waqf funds: Idris Jusoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Public universities (UA) need to increase their waqf (donation) funds as an alternative generating source, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), which started setting up the fund in 2007, now had about RM364,000, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) had RM7.43 million, and Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia(USIM) had RM4.24 million.

Meanwhile, Idris said Universiti Sains Malaya (USM), Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) also had waqf funds, whereas Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) is scheduled to launch its fund tomorrow.

"We hope that each UA will form its own waqf fund by the end of this year," he said during the Minister's Question Time (MQT) session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Idris was responding to a question from Nasrudin Hassan (PAS-Temerloh) on his stand on the issue and the ministry's plans to establish a higher education waqf fund at the Federal Territory-level.

He explained, the fund was only set up at the UA level, and not the Federal level.

In response to a supplementary question from Nasrudin on the government's initiative to attract more participation from the corporate sector to the higher education fund, Idris said the effort was being continued.

"A team has been formed to inform the people, especially Muslims, to enable them to better understand the concept. The culture of donating and having waqf should be encouraged in this country," he said.

Idris expressed his hopes that with the explanation provided, it would encourage more people to practice waqf. — Bernama