Suspect in Kelantan JPJ staff murder remanded

KUALA TERENGGANU: The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Kelantan Road Transport Department staff at a parking lot of the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, here last Sunday has been remanded for seven days beginning today.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Rozianti Mohamed Hanaphi at the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate's Court.

The 29-year-old suspect will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the incident at about 11am on Sunday, the victim Mohd Shukri Husin, 34, was believed to have been stabbed to death by the suspect, who was also his future brother-in-law.

The suspect then fled the scene with the help of his friend in a Honda car.

On the same day, police had detained the suspect's alleged accomplice and his uncle about 4.30 pm and 4.45 pm to assist investigation into the case.

Police today arrested the suspect at about 12.30pm at Jalan Jeram in Kampung Petai Bubus, Manir, here.

The suspect who appeared hungry and weak was nabbed by the roadside after hiding for four days. — Bernama