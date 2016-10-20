Toddler who fell from escalator is showing sign of recovery

GEORGE TOWN: The three-year-old girl who fell from an escalator of a shopping mall in Bukit Jambul on Sunday evening is showing signs of recovery.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridaltrash Wahid said the girl, who is warded at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Penang Hospital, is now off the ventilator but is still unconscious.

"The condition of the victim shows signs of positive progression," he said in a statement today.

The family has declined to speak to the media since the 6.40pm incident where the girl suffered a cracked skull and internal bleeding.

The toddler was astride the shoulder of her father when she fell down after he tried to help his son whose finger was stuck in the escalator.

Close circuit television (CCTV) footage of the fall has since been uploaded unto the Internet and been viewed hundreds of times.

Police have also recorded the statement of the parents and the doctor who is treating the toddler.