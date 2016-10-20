Press Digest - Discontent grows over subsidy rationalisation plan for cooking oil

PETALING JAYA: Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Associations of Malaysia deems the latest subsidy rationalisation plan for cooking oil as unwise as it is too aggressive.

Its president, Hong Chee Meng, said although he understood the government's need to rationalise subsidies to alleviate its financial constraints, it should be staggered over a long period.

"A 15% price hike (as a result of the removal of subsidy) is indeed too much, and will definitely be a burden for the people especially those living on a hand-to-mouth existence," he said in an interview with China Press published today.

"It appears that the government is passing the buck to the consumer," he added.

According to Malaysian Edible Oil Manufacturers' Association, subsidies for all cooking oil packages other than 1kg bag and 5kg bottles will be removed on Nov 1. The latter subsidy will also be removed on Jan 1.

The move will cause the ceiling price for the 1kg polybag to rise to RM2.90 from RM2.50, and from RM13.35 to RM15.25 for 5kg bottles from next month.

By Jan 1, the prices of the 5kg bottle will be left to market forces.

Hong opined that the government should put in better efforts to attract foreign investment as well as seek other means to enhance its coffers instead of an aggressive subsidy rationalisation plan that will only burden the people.

He added the "early" announcement of the plan would cause panic buying, resulting in a shortage of the item in the market in the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin has warned that wholesalers and suppliers found hoarding cooking oil supplies will have their business licence revoked.