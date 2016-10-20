No more cash payments at toll plazas on LDP and SDE from Nov 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Full electronic toll collection (ETC) will be implemented at eight toll plazas on the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and Senai-Desaru Express (SDE) from Nov 9 at noon.

Association of Malaysian Highway Concessionaires in its statement today said the ETC implementation required users to pay toll by using their Touch 'n Go card and SmartTAG.

The toll plazas on the LDP involved are the Penchala, Petaling Jaya, Puchong Barat and Puchong Selatan toll plazas while on the SDE are the Senai, Ulu Tiram, Cahaya Baru and Penawar toll plazas.

To ensure smooth operation at all these toll plazas, the concessionaires involved would provide the "Lorong Tambah Nilai" (for the highway users to top up their Touch 'n Go card) and sale of the card round the clock at this lane, according to the statement.

For more information on the ETC implementation, the public can call the Communications Department of Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (Litrak), the LDP concessionaire, at 03-74947012 and SDE at 07-8612222. — Bernama