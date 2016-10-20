SERI KEMBANGAN: It's a bigger and better Selangor International Expo 2016 this year as the expo saw some 40% increased participation from players in the trade and investment industry.

Selangor State Senior Executive Councillor for Investment, Industry & Commerce, SMEs & Transportation Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the expo, in its second year running, is meant to create a platform for both local and foreign multinational companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services.

"It is a perfect avenue for businesses and trade relations as this year, the expo received participation from 565 booths from around the world, out of which 130 booths belong to international companies from China, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Turkey, Hong Kong, France, Iran, Pakistan and among others.

"The Selangor International Expo 2016 is regarded as an important event in Selangor's trade and investment calendar as more intense emphasis and efforts are being placed on high-technology and capital-intensive industries to enable both the private and public sectors to work in sync towards making Selangor a 'Smart State'," Teng said in his opening address for the expo officiated by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) today.

Teng pointed out that the fact the state is holding the international expo for second year running reflects the state's serious undertaking to investors, both foreign and local business communities to provide additional opportunities to drive their businesses further.

"Beginning today, a series of conference will also be organised during the trade expo such as a discussion on cross-border e-commerce activities within the South-East Asia, a seminar on the halal industry organized by Malaysia Islamic Chamber as well as biotech session by Invest Selangor Berhad and Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation, targeting the younger generation.

"Well-known figures and celebrities such as Datuk Rosyam Noor, Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, Datuk Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman, Afdlin Shauki and many more will also be sharing some of their experience in businesses and successes at seminars on the last day of the trade fair," Teng said.

Teng added that the expo is focusing on three growing economic sectors namely halal products and services, e-commerce and life sciences to attract more investors to the state due to its incredible growth potential, particularly the small and medium enterprises (SMES) segment which are seen to have huge potential at both domestic and global markets.

"The three sectors are part of Selangor's new focus on five economics clusters namely, Transport Equipment, Life Sciences, Food and in particular halal related manufacturing and services as well as certain niches in the E&E and Machinery & Equipment which have opened many opportunities," Teng said.