New ERL trains to start operating in March 2017

SEPANG: The six new trains of Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) will start operating for the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services in March next year.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Ting Lai when officiating at the unveiling of the first new set of trains at the ERL depot in Salak Tinggi here today, said the capacity of ERL would increase by 50% with the new six trains.

He said ERL had performed very well last year, growing by 20% to an average daily ridership of 30,000 despite the rising operational and maintenance costs.

"With the increase of 50% capacity, I am confident that ERL will welcome its 100 millionth passenger very soon," Liow said.

ERL executive chairman Tan Sri Mohd Nadzmi Mohd Salleh said the purchase of the new trains from China-based Changchun Railway Vehicles Co Ltd (CRRC) would add to its existing fleet of 12 trains, bringing the total number to 18.

Two sets of the new trains would be servicing the KLIA Expres and another four, the KLIA Transit, he said.

Mohd Nadzmi said the new trains would increase KLIA Transit daily ridership from 30,000 to 60,000 and KLIA Ekspres' from 12,000 to 30,000.

He said the waiting time for KLIA Transit would also be reduced from 20 to 15 minutes during peak hours and from 30 to 20 minutes during off-peak hours.

"Each train set consists of four cars and will operate at a cruising speed of 160km per hour," he said.

Mohd Nadzmi said the new train sets also provided longer maintenance intervals, with overhaul cycles extended by 30%, which would translate to more capacity, less downtime, and savings in the operating expenditure. — Bernama