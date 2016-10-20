Kampung Batu 5 residents want collapsed bund repaired with stronger material

KLANG: Residents of Kampung Batu 5, Kapar here who were badly affected by the high-tide phenomenon want the collapsed bund to be repaired using stronger material.

A resident, Azmi Mohd Salleh, 48, said he was disappointed with the repairs done on the bund by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) since last Sunday.

"The DID has repaired the bund five times, but they repaired during the day, and it collapses at night, I have seen them using only coconut palm stems and mud to repair the bund.

"This time, I hope they (DID) will repair the bund using stronger material like stone or concrete so that it doesn't collapse, I know that next month the high-tide will happen again," he told reporters when met at the Datuk Ahmad Razali Multi-purpose Hall here today.

As many as 167 of the village residents from 43 families are still staying at the centre which has been turned into a relief centre.

Another resident, Sehar Abdul Manaf, 69, also voiced a similar sentiment and wanted the bund repaired immediately using better material.

He said the villagers had complained several times to the Sementa State Assemblyman Dr Daroyah Alwi for the bund to be repaired but they were given various excuses.

"I have lived in this village for 16 years, this high-tide incident is common, but it is the worst this year," he said.

The Selangor Government had previously admitted that the collapsed bund in the village was not the main focus of repair works through the immediate funds of RM4.3 million approved last month.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government was more focused on bunds in other areas which are considered more at risk and needed immediate reinforcement compared to the bund in this village. — Bernama