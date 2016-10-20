Police will not apologise to doctor who was mistaken for a robber

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will not apologise for their action where an elite team allegedly tackled a doctor to the ground, handcuffed and assaulted him after he was mistaken for a robber on Oct 8.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed that the elite team, federal Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc), who were clad in black full tactical gear, balaclavas and carried heavy firearms, were merely doing their job.

"We were after a few house break-in suspects.

"And we knew that these criminals used to have their meals there at that stall and the moment when the police arrived and rounded the place, the suspects were there.

"When the elite team arrived, they told everyone not to run away. But the suspects and the doctor started running so police thought he was one of the suspects.

"That was actually what happened. I think if you've got nothing to do with any police case, when the police tell you to stay put just stay put," he told reporters after launching the Samsung Smart Library at the Police Training Centre in Jalan Padang Tembak today.

Khalid was responding to a question from reporters after Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam hoped that police will provide an explanation on the incident after the doctor, who is attached to Serdang Hospital, was not given the opportunity to explain himself.

Subramniam said this has affected the medical personnel's morale.

"There will be no official apology from us because we just did our duty and of course I regret what happened. But there will be no apology," he added.

Meanwhile, police believe there are elements of "torture" in the recent incident of primary school students having to wade through a mud pool with a snake thrown in.

He said police are investigating the incident, adding that it was inappropriate for the trainers to incorporate a snake into a training programme involving schoolchildren.

"We also urge the person who made the video viral to step forward and assist the police with the investigation.

"We just want to record his or her statement because this person is the main witness of the incident," he said.

In the video, a group of female students, dressed in sporting attire, were seen wading through a muddy pool when a snake was thrown into the pool, leaving the girls in shock.

The incident, which took place at the Kuala Kangsar Civil Defence Force (APM) camp, happened during a team-building programme for pupils from SK Beluru in Kuala Kangsar.

On another matter, Khalid said he will face cartoonist Zulkiflee SM Anwar Ulhaque, or better known as Zunar, in court after the controversial artist said he would file a legal challenge against Khalid's order banning him from leaving the country.

He said he would have gladly explained the reason for the travel ban if Zunar had contacted him directly instead of publicising the issue.

Zunar cried foul after purportedly being told by an immigration official that the police had issued a travel ban on him since June 24.