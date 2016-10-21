Wilis Ansoi is new Sabah Water Dept director

Posted on 20 October 2016 - 08:34pm Last updated on 20 October 2016 - 11:38pm

KOTA KINABALU: Wilis @ Mojiron Ansoi is the new Sabah Water Department director, effective tomorrow.

Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman said the 58-year-old's transfer letter had been issued and he would begin work tomorrow.

"Prior to this, he was one of the deputy directors in the Sabah Public Works Department (PWD)," he said in a statement here today.

Willis graduated as civil engineer from the University of Malaya in 1986.

On Oct 17, Sukarti had announced the suspension of the director and deputy director of the Sabah Water Department following a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission probe into alleged corruption.

According to Sukarti, the suspension notices were served to the two senior officers by the State Civil Service Commission, and took effect from the date of their arrests on Oct 4 and 5, respectively. — Bernama