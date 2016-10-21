People will continue to benefit from cooking oil subsidy: Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said the people will continue to benefit from cooking oil subsidy from the government.

"The people will not be affected and will continue to be be subsidised," he said when commenting on a newspaper report citing Malayan Edible Oil Manufacturers Association (Meoma) that the price of some cooking oil will rise next month following the removal of subsidy by the government.

"The cooking oil subsidy given by the government is used for export sale.

This is what we want to control," he said in parliament lobby, here today.

Measures to plug leakage of cooking oil subsidy is being tackled by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK).

Yesterday, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the licence of wholesalers and suppliers would be withdrawn if they were found to be hoarding cooking oil for quick gain. — Bernama