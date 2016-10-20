Cow and owner on trial for fatal attack

Friedberg: A woman and her cow went on trial in Germany on Wednesday for the death of a woman who was attacked and sustained fatal injuries in 2011 while walking her dog.

The cow, named Verona, is accused of fatally attacking the 57-year-old while she was on a walk near the town of Greifenstein. Verona had broken out of her compound several days earlier.

Verona's owner Maria G., whose full name was withheld in line with privacy laws, was found guilty of negligent homicide in 2013 after an appraiser found traces of Verona's DNA on the dead woman's clothing.

Maria G. was placed on probation and handed a fine of €2,000 (RM9,000), but a higher court in Frankfurt later ordered a retrial because of procedural mistakes.

A court in Dillenburg will now assess two new evaluations of the DNA traces to determine whether the cow, dubbed "Killer Cow Verona" by German media, did in fact attack the woman. – dpa