Do not entertain beggars, Loga urges public

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal territories ministry has urged the public not to entertain beggars to prevent a spike in their numbers.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Dr Loga Bala Mohan said while the presence of beggars created a negative impact on the country's image, it was difficult to get rid of them without public cooperation.

He said government efforts and those of various agencies in conducting counselling programmes to help beggars seemed to have no positive effect as the public continued to "give alms" to them.

"I must admit that the very generous attitude of the people is the main cause of the increase in the number of beggars, especially in the capital.

People should think before giving alms.

"We must also know the right and proper ways to channel aid," he said when commenting on the alleged existence of beggar syndicates raking in millions of ringgit from begging.

He said this after officiating the Federal Territory "Kembara Ilmu Kita Skor!" at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Lokman in Kampung Pandan here today.

Loga Bala said the ministry was committed to organising various programmes to rid the city of beggars and spruce up its image.

Meanwhile, motivational programmes and techniques in answering examination questions were organised by the Federal Territory Puteri Umno involving about 300 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2016 candidates from the school. — Bernama