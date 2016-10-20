Khairy puzzled Abu Samah does not know procedure to apply as host of 2018 ACC

PUTRAJAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is puzzled by Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab's ignorance of the procedure to bid as host of the 2018 Asian Track Cycling Championship (ACC).

"Datuk Abu Samah has been the president of MNCF for 26 years and thus must be aware of the Sports Development Act 1997," he said after giving prizes in conjunction with National Sports Day, here today.

A news portal today quoted Abu Samah as saying he unaware of Section 33 of the Sports Development Act 1997, which requires the approval of the minister for organising international events.

Khairy said he had asked the Sports Commissioner, Datuk Zaiton Othman to gather information about the matter for further action.

"According to section 33 of the Sports Development Act, no person shall bid to host any international competition in Malaysia without the written approval of the minister," he added. — Bernama