Dewan Rakyat passes Town and Country Planning Bill 2016

Posted on 20 October 2016 - 10:40pm Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 12:10pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill 2016 which makes it compulsory for any physical development plan to get the advice of the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN).

The bill was passed after block voting, with 63 members of parliament agreeing and 51 others against.

Earlier, during winding-up, Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing, and Local Government, Tan Sri Noh Omar said the amendments will allow all major projects to be discussed at the MPFN platform.

The discussion would be better coordinated, and involve the state and federal governments.

Noh added the bill would require a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) to be conducted which would benefit the public.

"This is so that all problems and protests from the public at the implementation stage will be given early attention."

Sitting resumes tomorrow for the tabling of Budget 2017 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. — Bernama