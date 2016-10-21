Red shirts leader Jamal released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: The Coalition of Malay Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) chairman, Datuk Jamal Md Yunus was released on police bail today after being remanded at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD), here, yesterday.

This was confirmed by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh.

Jamal, who is also Sungai Besar Umno division chief, when met outside the Dang Wangi IPD, said they would hold a Red Shirts rally on Nov 5 at Dataran Merdeka against Bersih 5.

He said the Red Shirts rally was not representing any political party.

"The Red Shirts rally has nothing to do with Umno; this is a mark of solidarity of the coalition of NGOs in the country," he told reporters here, today.

Yesterday, Jamal was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport about 8.30am after arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and then taken to the Dang Wangi IPD for his statement to be recorded.

He was detained to facilitate investigations under the Sedition Act 1948, Sections 500 and 503 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama