Police probe suspected abuse in snake-filled pool incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are investigating an element of suspected abuse involving some members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) who threw snakes into a muddy pool during a team-building camp for a group of school students.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said APM members should not have resorted to that as the group comprised students.

"In my opinion, there is an element of abuse because it is not possible to train students like training commandos with pythons.

"Let us first investigate what happened in this incident," he told reporters after officiating the Samsung Smart Library at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Khalid said the police wanted the individual who posted a video footage on the incident to contact them to facilitate investigations into errant APM members.

In the incident, 45 pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Beluru, Kuala Kangsar in Perak participated in the self-development training module in the compound of the APM office in Kuala Kangsar.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Smart Library has an area of 1,885 square feet and features 40 Samsung devices such as tablets and Samsung Smart TV.

Via the library, Pulapol members have access to all the e-books that can be borrowed from the National Library of Malaysia, Malaysian journals and current law journals. — Bernama