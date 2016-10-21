Driver burns to death in MPV after crash

JOHOR BARU: A man was burnt to death while three others were injured when a multi-purpose vehicle they were travelling in, skidded, crashed and burst into flames at the Pasir Gudang exit in E22 Senai-Desaru Expressway near here early today.

Toyota Vellfire driver Ang Keat Chuan, 46, who was rendered unconscious by the impact, was pinned to his seat and died on the spot as the vehicle was ablaze.

The others — Tey Han Kong, 36, Yap Kok Seng, 46, and T. Vijayakumaran, 37 — sustained minor injuries in the 5am crash near the Cahaya Baru plaza toll in Masai.

Seri Alam police deputy chief, DSP Norazam Shaari said the accident occurred when the MPV which was heading to Pasir Gudang from Pengerang tried to avoid an animal which suddenly dashed across the road.

He said the vehicle skidded and struck a road divider on the left, turned-turtle and burst into flames.

"While the other passengers managed to save themselves, the driver was pinned to his seat and unconscious," he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Department officer Mohd Rafi Mohd Nor said a team of firemen upon arrival at the scene found the MPV ablaze and the charred remains of the driver in the vehicle.

He said Ang's body was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The injured victims sought treatment at the same hospital, he added. — Bernama