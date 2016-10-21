Contraflow lane towards Shah Alam on LKSA starting from Nov 1

SHAH ALAM: Projek Lintasan Shah Alam Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), the operator of Kemuning–Shah Alam Highway (LKSA) will implement the contraflow lane from KM5.2 to KM7.6 towards Shah Alam City Centre starting Nov 1.

Prolintas in a statement said, the contraflow lane system would operate from Monday to Friday from 6.30am to 8.30am and is only open to light vehicles.

Efforts to operate the system is part of traffic management improvements in LKSA, in line with the company's aim to provide comfort and convenience to motorists, according to the statement.

Therefore, motorists are required to comply with traffic control instructions to ensure a smooth journey and they can follow the latest traffic information on Twitter — LKSAtrafik.

For any inquiries or further information on LKSA visit the website or Facebook www.prolintas.com.my in Prolintas Highways or call the toll free number 1-300-88-2801. — Bernama