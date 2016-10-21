Yayoi Kusama gets a themed zone at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

MADAME Tussauds Hong Kong is set to unveil a display devoted to the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama early next month.

The museum revealed this week that its newest exhibit will spotlight the renowned artist famous for her polka-dot installations and crossover projects in design and fashion. The new area will feature a wax figure of Kusama and takes inspiration from her polka-dot and gourd motifs, inviting visitors to experience the concept of "self-obliteration".

The Yayoi Kusama-themed zone, the first outside of Tokyo, will take yellow as its main colour, accented by black polka dots. A hanging "gourd" specially made in Japan will greet visitors, while parallel mirrors and lighting effects are intended to create a sense of infinite space and "dissolve the border between space and oneself".

The wax figure of Kusama will be found seated at the centre of the exhibit, sporting red hair and a yellow dress with black polka dots.

The contemporary artist is known to draw crowds with her masterpieces such as "Infinity Nets", "Infinity Mirror Room" and "Pumpkin". In 2014 she was named the most popular artist in the world in a survey of museum attendance by The Art Newspaper, having attracted huge audiences for her retrospectives in South America and Asia.

Kusama is currently the focus of the solo exhibition "Dots Obsession" at the Sharjah Art Foundation, UAE, and the retrospective "In Infinity" at the Helsinki Art Museum, both of which launched this month. In February the Hirschborn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington DC will open its exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors".

"I hope everyone who passes through Madame Tussauds Hong Kong can fully embrace the positive energy evoked by the zone," stated Kusama.

The Yayoi Kusama themed zone will open on Nov 3. Find out more and buy tickets at www.madametussauds.com/hong-kong/en. — AFP Relaxnews