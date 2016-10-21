Ringgit lower in early trade versus US dollar

Posted on 21 October 2016 - 11:00am Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 11:06am

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened marginally lower against a rejuvenated US dollar today, said a dealer.

At 9.30am, the local unit was quoted at 4.1840/1900 against the dollar from Thursday's close of 4.1810/1880.

The dealer said the greenback rose on the back of upbeat US home resales data for September and hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve permanent voter on policy in support of raising interest rates later this year if the US economy remains on track.

"Domestically, the market would be watching for local leads from the 2017 Budget scheduled to be tabled in the afternoon," he added.

The ringgit, however, gained strength against other major currencies in early trade today.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0047/0111 from 3.0081/0136 yesterday and strengthened against the yen to 4.0188/0265 from 4.0303/0374.

The ringgit also traded higher against the British pound at 5.1267/1344 from 5.1326/1433 and firmed against the euro to 4.5685/5759 from 4.5845/5938. — Bernama