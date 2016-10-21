Palm oil tanker driver dies in ravine plunge

NILAI: A palm oil tanker driver lost his life after the truck he was driving plunged into a ravine at Km46.2, Elite expressway (northbound) near here, early today.

In the incident around 1.30am, Zakaria Teoh Abdullah, 57, from Johor, was trapped in his seat and died at the scene.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Ridwan Yahya said a truck with seven personnel rushed to the location following a distress call at 1.31am.

He said the victim succumbed to serious head and bodily injuries.

"We had to use a crane to lift the tanker before we could extricate the victim. The body has been sent to Tuanku Jaafar Seremban Hospital for post mortem," he told Bernama when contacted. — Bernama