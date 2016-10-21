Six dead, five seriously injured in Kota Belud accident

KOTA KINABALU: Six people lost their lives while another five were seriously injured in an accident involving four vehicles at Jalan Kampung Pandasan, Kota Belud near here, early this morning.

In the 5.40am incident, the six died at the scene while the injured five were rushed to Kota Belud Hospital.

Sabah Fire and Rescue public relations officer Mohd Affendy K Ramin said in a statement that a team of 11 personnel dispatched to the location following a distress call at 5.59am, extricated victims who were trapped in the vehicles.

"Based on initial information, the accident involved a Proton Saga, Proton Gen 2, Toyota Hilux and Perodua Kancil," he said. — Bernama