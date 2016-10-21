A memorable partnership

DEPARTMENT store chain Parkson Retail Group recently revealed Datuk Lee Chong Wei as its newly appointed brand ambassador.

The official ceremony, which took place at Parkson in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, featured the unveiling of the national shuttler’s posters which were then signed by Lee himself. The event continued with a video presentation of Lee’s birthday wish for Parkson and a lucky draw for press members to win his official Yonex jerseys.

“We feel that Datuk Lee Chong Wei personifies our brand and journey. Being a Malaysian, born and bred, he also had a long journey to success filled with ups and downs but nothing can keep him down and look at him today, a three-time Olympic silver medallist and still going strong,” said Tan Sri William Cheng, Parkson Group’s chairman and managing director.

“Parkson is a long established brand in Malaysia that caters to all life cycles and lifestyles.

“My parents have always shopped at Parkson, my wife and I do, and I am sure my children will do so too one day.

“I like the sports, fashion and home sections. But now that I have two children, my wife and I also shop in the children’s department,” said Lee, who will be Parkson’s brand ambassador for the next three years.