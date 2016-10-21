Exotic elegance

USHER in the Festival of Lights this year with Malaysia's largest jewellery retail chain, Poh Kong. Indulge in a variety of exquisite jewellery designs, from pendants to beautiful gold bangles and necklaces, specially created to add a touch of sophistication to your outfits on this special celebration. Experience the intricacy of the finest workmanship and be ready to celebrate Deepavali in style.

1. Drizzle

The flowing beads of this beautiful necklace with spiralling effect create a mystical feel on this stunning gold necklace, enhanced by the seamless blend of two colours. Complete your Deepavali look with the perfectly designed gold bangles and be spellbound by the drizzle on them to celebrate the beauty of being contemporary, while mirroring the delicate grace of the wearer.

2. Tranz

Duet Be ready to mesmerise the eyes of others with this unique piece. Inspired by the beauty and intricacy of honeycombs and water drops, each design spins a spellbinding tale of loving craftsmanship and exceptional design flair. The new onyx pendant etched in honeycomb splendour takes this enchanting collection to a new level of perfection.

3. Bombay

Classic is golden. Shine in their interpretation of traditional designs with these coloured-stone gold earrings to add colours and poise to your celebration. Pair the earrings with an elegant display of chained beads in majestic gold, with beauty amplified by feminine blooms decorated with dainty coloured stones.

The Deepavali collection is now available at all Poh Kong outlets.