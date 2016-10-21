Bersih 5.0 has deviated, says PAS

KOTA BARU: PAS said the organisers of Bersih 5.0 had deviated from their original struggle, hence why the party decided against joining the rally.

Its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS also frowned on Bersih 4.0 participants' action to stomp on images of the country's top leader.

"Other than deviating from the original focus, the participants at the Bersih 4.0 last time also stomped on photographs of the country's top leader, which we cannot accept," he said last night.

He was met by reporters after a discourse, '26 Tahun Pentadbiran PAS Kelantan – Membangun Bersama Islamon PAS'.

Also present at the event were PAS spiritual adviser Hashim Jasin, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and his deputy Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Takiyuddin said PAS was invited to the meeting on Bersih 5.0 but the party through its representative informed the organisers that it did not want to be part of it.

Meanwhile, he said PAS did not meet or was contacted officially by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to work together. — Bernama