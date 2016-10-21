Two-storey bungalow destroyed in morning fire

KUCHING: A two-storey bungalow was destroyed in a fire at Jalan Hashim Jaafar, Kampung Lintang here this morning.

According to Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, a team of 10 members from the department rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 6.10am.

When the team arrived, the fire was already raging. However, with additional help from firefighter teams from Kuching and Lintang the fire was completely extinguished at about 6.31am, he said in a statement today.

The teams used water from nearby river to put out the fire.

"The bungalow has six occupants and no casualty was reported. The cause of fire and the loss incurred are still under investigation," he said. — Bernama