Swift action led to arrest of four foreigners

KUCHING: Swift action, coupled with the efficient usage of WhatsApp application, led the police to the arrest of four foreigners about two hours after they allegedly robbed a pet shop, in Sri Aman some 200km from here, yesterday.

Sarawak CID chief, SAC Datuk Dev Kumar M. M. Sree Shunmugam said in the 1.30pm incident at a pet shop in Sarikei, some 300km from here yesterday, the four suspects were reported to have snatched the shop owner's pouch bag, before fleeing from the scene in a Toyota Vios.

He said the shop owner lodged a police report at the Sarikei police station immediately, and one of the policemen then posted the suspects' description and vehicle used, in the district police whatsapp group.

"This message was instantly shared in the police whatsapp groups of neighbouring districts. At about 3pm the Kanowit CID chief, Insp Mohd Razif Mohd Yusof was on his way back to Kanowit after attending a meeting in Kuching when he read the alert about the four suspects," he said in a statement here today.

He said at the Betong intersection, Insp Razif spotted the Toyota Vios matching the description, and after a high speed chase, the vehicle was intercepted by the Sri Aman CID in Wong Padong area at 3.45pm, just a few kilometres before reaching Sri Aman town.

Dev said the four suspects from Manila, Philippines, aged between 36 and 44 years, were apprehended and the pouch bag, containing RM11,000 and two mobile phones reported stolen earlier, were found in the car.

He said fast dissemination of information, alertness and quick thinking led to the successful arrest, coupled with close cooperation of the CID in the three districts.

"Initial investigations reveal that the car used by the four suspects with valid travel documents, is a rental, with one of them having entered Sarawak early October while the other three entered in mid October," he said.

"This is the first time a group of Filipino criminals have been arrested in the state and we believe they have just begun their crime spree," he added. — Bernama