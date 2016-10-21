Viral message on water supply disruption outdated

Posted on 21 October 2016 - 02:07pm Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 03:52pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A viral message on social media on water supply disruption in Klang, Shah Alam and Kuala Langat that purportedly occurred today and tomorrow is false.

Air Selangor Management Group corporate communications head, Amin Lin Abdullah, in a statement today, said the message was actually for a scheduled water disruption which was implemented on Oct 21, 2015.

Consumers are advised to refer to smart phone application "mySyabas" or surf the website www.syabas.com.my to obtain verified and current information on the water disruptions. — Bernama