Raja Permaisuri Agong visits Kingsley International School

Posted on 21 October 2016 - 02:26pm Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 06:12pm

SUBANG: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah today visited the Kingsley International School (KIS) here.

The queen was greeted upon arrival at 9am by KIS staff and students before being taken on a tour of the school library.

Tuanku Hajah Haminah was later feted to a light refreshment while being entertained with singing performances from KIS students.

Present were KIS founder Tan Sri Barry Goh and the school principal Ellis Lee.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong also signed a special commemorative plaque in conjunction with her visit and received a mock cheque of RM70,000, donated by KIS to the Sultanah Haminah Orphans Foundation.

As a token of remembrance, KIS also presented a female Persian cat to the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

KIS, which was opened in September 2011, has nearly 800 students from within and outside the country aged between three and 17 years. — Bernama