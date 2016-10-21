Federal Court upholds gallows decision for 'Rambo Bentong'

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court here today upheld the death sentence on a serial rapist dubbed, "Rambo Bentong" for the murder of a 17-year-old girl, seven years ago.

The five-man panel led by Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin dismissed Rabidin Satir's final appeal against his conviction and death sentence for committing the offence at a house in Kampung Ketari Bentong, Pahang, between 10.30pm on March 7, 2009 and 1.50pm on March 8, 2009.

Justice Zulkefli said the DNA and forensics evidence adduced by the prosecution was enough to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt and Rabidin's conviction was safe.

Tan Sri Suriyadi Halim Omar, Tan Sri Hasan Lah, Tan Sri Zainun Ali and Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim were the other judges presiding on the panel.

The 46-year-old man who claimed he came to Malaysia from Limbang Tambunan, Indonesia, was found guilty for the murder and sentenced to death by the Temerloh High Court on Aug 6, 2014. He lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal on Oct 8, last year.

Rabidin was also charged with raping the girl but the High Court acquitted him because the court could not ascertain whether the rape was committed while the victim was alive or after her death. The prosecution did not appeal this decision.

The facts of the case revealed the girl who was at her computer the night earlier, was found dead in the room by her sister the next day with her body covered with a blanket and blood stains on her bed.

The pathologist found 12 wounds and bruises on the girl and a slash wound on her neck, which was the cause of her death. Forensic reports found that Rabidin's DNA profile matched with that found in the semen on the girl's shorts.

Rabidin was arrested on Nov 14, 2012 at a hill in Taman Sahbandar, Bentong and police found three sling bags containing a mask, pairs of gloves, a homemade gun, a sheathed knife and a crowbar.

Rabidin was dubbed Rambo Bentong because he lived in the forest alone and used a 'rambo' knife to threaten and attack his victims. He was also convicted for other rape offences, committing a sexual act against the order of nature, and causing grievous hurt to a policeman.

He was represented by lawyer Mohd Kamarulzaman A. Wahab while deputy public prosecutor Tetralina Ahmed Fauzi appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama