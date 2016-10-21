IGP dismisses Jamal's threat as 'war of words'

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar today described as nothing more than "a war of words" the declaration of war by red-shirts group leader Datuk Jamal Yunos against electoral reform group Bersih 2.0.

"In my opinion, it is just a war of words. However, if reports are lodged, we will look into the matter," he told reporters after closing a diploma programme at the Royal Malaysia Police College here.

Khalid also said that the red-shirts group, which is a coalition of NGOs, and Bersih 2.0 would have to apply for permits prior to any gathering they wished to hold next month.

"Otherwise, the police will act against them," he said.

Jamal, who was released yesterday evening after being remanded by police for two days, said the red shirts group would hold a large-scale protest against a Bersih 5.0 gathering proposed for Nov 5 at Dataran Merdeka. — Bernama