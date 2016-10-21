Highlights from Budget 2017 (Updated)

Posted on 21 October 2016 - 04:19pm Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 06:02pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Following are the highlights of the 2017 Budget tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The budget carries the theme "Ensuring Unity and Economic Growth, Inclusive Prudent Spending, Well-being of the Rakyat".

» Budget 2017 allocates RM260.8 billion, an increase of 3.4% from the 2016 Budget Recalibration

» RM214.8 billion for operating expenditure and RM46 billion for development expenditure

» RM77.4 billion is for emoluments and RM32 billion for supplies and services

» Under development expenditure, economic sector receives highest share of RM25.9 billion, social sector (RM12.2 billion), security (RM5.3 billion)

» Revenue collection is expected to expand at 3% to RM219.7 billion

» Government is expected to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 3% of GDP in 2017

» GST collection reached nearly RM30 billion as of 19 Oct 2016

» Malaysia's Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) has increased from US$23,100 (RM96,577) in 2012 to US$26,891 (RM112,427) in 2015

» Total approved foreign investment was more than RM28 billion during the first half of 2016

» Fully paid study leave with scholarship to civil servants in support group

» Quarantine leave up to 5 days without record to public servants whose children are ill and required to be quarantined

» Public servants' housing loans eligibility to be increased to between RM200,000 and RM750,000

» Introduce a grade 56 between grade 54 and JUSA C for medical and dental specialists

» 616KM of village roads and bridges will be built and upgraded with RM1.2

billion to enhance connectivity of villages, towns and cities

» RM4.6 billion allocated to all states under the Malaysian Road Records

Information System (MARRIS) to maintain state roads

» RM350 million to build and refurbish 17,000 units of destitute and

dilapidated houses in remote villages and Orang Asli settlements

» RM 800 million allocated to implement People-Friendly Projects,

» 69 flood mitigation plans to be continued nationwide with RM495 million allocation

» 5,000 unit of MyBeautiful New Home scheme under NBOS for B40 group with allocation of RM200 million, government finance RM20,000, remaining will be paid as instalments by owner

» RM275 million proposed for various initiatives to improve rakyat's income opportunities especially B40 group

» Nearly RM10 billion provided to ease the cost of living, including cooking gas subsidies; toll charges; and public transport.

» BR1M will be increased to RM1,200 for households in e-Kasih database earning below RM3,000

» For households earning between RM3,000 & RM4,000, BR1M will be increased to RM900

» BR1M will be increased to RM450 for single individuals earning below RM2,000

» TVET education capacity will be enhanced with allocation of RM4.6 billion to TVET institutions

» Government provide vacant lands at strategic locations to GLCs and PRIMA to build more than 30,000 houses with the selling price between RM150,000 and RM300,000

» Build about 10,000 houses in urban areas for rental to eligible youths with permanent job including young graduates

» New special "step-up" end-financing scheme for the PRIMA programme. Through this scheme, financing will be easier and more accessible to the buyers with total loan up to 90 per cent to 100 per ccent

» 4 more UTC in Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Pulau Pinang and Selangor, 3 more RTC in Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak will be built with an allocation of RM100 million

