Najib attends 'doa' session before leaving for parliament to table budget 2017

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today attended a 'doa' (prayer session) at the Finance Ministry before leaving for Parliament House to table Budget 2017 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The prayer session was led by the Grand Imam of the Putra Mosque, Datuk Abd Manaf Mat, soon after Najib, who is also the Finance Minister, emerged from his office carrying the briefcase containing the text of his Budget 2017 speech.

The Prime Minister, who was attired in a pink Baju Melayu, arrived at the Finance Ministry at about 3pm and left 10 minutes later.

Also present were Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani and Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Irwan Serigar Abdullah. Najib had said that Budget 2017 would reflect the commitment of the government to ensure that the country's economic fundamentals remained robust and strong.

The essence of the budget is likely to include policies on deficit targets, measures to drive economic activities and steps to ensure a long-term healthy fiscal system.

The Prime Minister had dismissed speculation by a few commentators that Budget 2017 would be an election budget, and said that he would make some announcements on the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) and several other initiatives. — Bernama