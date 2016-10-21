350,000 Somersby Apple Ciders at RM5 each

APPLE DAY, celebrated every year on Oct 21, is the best thing to happen to the humble fruit ever since Sir Isaac Newton discovered the theory of gravity with a ­single apple falling from the tree.

It was first initiated in the year 1990 at ­Convent Garden, London, and is meant to be a day to recognise the wealth and ­variety of apples. It has evolved over the years and is now celebrated abroad with inventive events to sell hundreds of apple varieties.

To lavish further love upon the apple, Somersby, a refreshing cider made from real apple fruit juice, invented the concept of #ThatWeekendFeeling, and marked this year’s Apple Day with a special price of RM5 each available at participating bars and restaurants over a three-week period from now to Nov 11.

Over 350,000 bottles of Somersby Apple Cider will be made available for sale at this special price.

Somersby Apple Cider fans can get in on the fun and redeem a bottle of 330ml ­Somersby Apple Cider at RM5 for themselves by ­presenting the special price voucher that can be found in major newspapers on Oct 24, including theSun, at participating ­outlets.

Tantalising consumers taste buds further, Somersby Apple Cider is now available in 320ml can form at 4.5% ABV, available across major supermarket chains.

Adding more variants to satisfy different taste palates of fans, the cider is also ­available in Pear and Blackberry flavour.

For those who wish to celebrate the Apple Day with families and friends, they can buy a 6-can pack, 320 ml of Somersby Apple Cider at RM39.99 during the three-day special from Oct 21 to Oct 23 at participating convenience stores and hypermarkets at Aeon, AeonBig, Aeon MaxValue, Cold Storage, Giant, Jason’s Food Hall, Mercato and ­Tesco.

Speaking about the campaign, ­Juliet Yap, marketing director of Carlsberg ­Malaysia said: “Somersby, the country’s fastest growing cider is rejuvenating ­consumers’ spirits through #­ThatWeekendFeeling campaign – a series of activations that capture #­ThatWeekendFeeling anytime, any day with this sweet, bubbly and naturally ­refreshing cider.

“The brand will continue to use light-hearted ways to engage with our ­consumers because this is exactly what the brand stands for – fun and quirky. But we take our apples seriously! ­Somersby Apple Cider is made from real apple juice, and it is giving fans a shortcut to ­#ThatWeekendFeeling this Apple Day!”

For more information on Somersby Cider, please visit www.facebook.com/SomersbyMY.